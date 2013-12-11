STOCKHOLM Dec 11 Finnish utility Fortum
is in exclusive talks to sell its power grid in
Finland for more than 2 billion euros ($2.75 billion) to a
consortium led by the First State and Borealis infrastructure
funds, two people familiar with the matter said.
One of the sources, who declined to be identified because
the process is not public, said a sale could be announced in the
coming days.
Macquarie European Infrastructure Funds and Cheung Kong
Infrastructure (CKI), an investment entity controlled by Hong
Kong Billionaire Li Ka-Shing, also submitted final bids, the
people said.
Fortum and First State declined to comment. Borealis,
Macquarie and CKI did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The state-controlled utility launched a sale of the grid in
September, inviting first-round bids from prospective buyers in
mid-October, according to sources.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, additional reporting by Ritsuko
Ando in Helsinki; Editing by Anthony Barker)