Punjab National Bank posts fourth-quarter profit as bad loans ease
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.
HELSINKI Finnish state-controlled utility Fortum FUM1V.HE on Tuesday said it was planning to invest 200-400 million euros ($228-456 million) in solar power projects in India.
"Some large-scale greenfield development will be targeted to enable economies of scale. In addition, the company will consider seeking possible partnerships or other forms of cooperation," Fortum said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8765 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.
BONN, Germany Investors in China and India increasingly dominate ownership of coal reserves amid campaigns for divestment in many rich nations to limit the risks from climate change, a study showed on Tuesday.