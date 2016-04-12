HELSINKI Finnish state-controlled utility Fortum FUM1V.HE on Tuesday said it was planning to invest 200-400 million euros ($228-456 million) in solar power projects in India.

"Some large-scale greenfield development will be targeted to enable economies of scale. In addition, the company will consider seeking possible partnerships or other forms of cooperation," Fortum said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8765 euros)

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)