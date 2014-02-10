BRIEF-Zad Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 49.3 million riyals versus 51.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oTXID8) Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Feb 10 Fortum Oyj : * Invests in tse's new power plant in Naantali, Finland * Says new power plant will cost EUR 260 million of which fortum's direct
commitment is EUR 40 million * Says plan is to commission the new power plant in autumn 2017
* Q1 net profit 49.3 million riyals versus 51.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oTXID8) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 39.9 million dirhams versus 18.5 million dirhams year ago