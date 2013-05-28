BRIEF-Potbelly says CEO Aylwin Lewis to leave co later this year
* Potbelly Corporation announces departure of chief executive officer later this year
PRAGUE May 28 Shareholders of Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group approved a 0.67 euro per share dividend on Tuesday, the company said.
The dividend record date will be June 11, Fortuna said.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday it has named Olga Gonzalez as its new chief financial officer.