PRAGUE, Sept 16 Fortuna Entertainment Group
is to replace Chairman and CEO Radim Haluza, the Czech
betting company said in a surprise announcement that appeared on
its website briefly on Tuesday before being removed from the
site.
The release said that Per Widerstrom would be leaving
multichannel gaming group Gala Coral to take the reins at
Fortuna in the fourth quarter.
When contacted after the statement appeared on the website,
a Fortuna spokesman would only say that an announcement would be
made on Wednesday.
