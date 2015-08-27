PRAGUE Aug 27 Czech betting company Fortuna
Entertainment Group on Thursday said net profit fell
47 percent in the first half to 4.8 million euros ($5.45
million).
Analysts in a Reuters poll expected the profit to fall to
5.42 million euros.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) fell 39 percent to 9 million euros, below the 10.45
million seen in the poll of analysts.
Fortuna maintained its full year EBITDA outlook that sees
core earnings dropping by 25-30 percent year-on-year.
Total amounts staked were above expectations, rising by 24
percent to 411.9 million euros.
($1 = 0.8811 euros)
(Reporting by Robert Muller)