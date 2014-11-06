PRAGUE Nov 6 Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group posted a 21 percent rise in core profit in the first nine months of 2014, boosted by growing online betting, prompting it to raise its full-year outlook.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation(EBITDA) was 22 million euros ($27.54 million). It now expects full-year EBITDA growth of 10-20 percent in 2014, up from its previous forecast of 10-20 percent.

"The main driver of our performance was expansion of internet and mobile sports betting mainly in the Czech Republic where we recorded 35 percent growth in accepted bets," Chief Executive Radim Haluza said.

