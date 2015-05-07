PRAGUE May 7 Czech betting company Fortuna
Entertainment Group's adjusted core profit fell 21
percent in the first quarter to 7.4 million euros, due to poor
betting in March and a fee abolished in Slovakia, it said on
Thursday.
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) still beat the average estimate of 7.31
million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Fortuna cut its full year EBITDA outlook as it said it could
fall by 25-30 percent year-on-year. In March, the company saw
core earnings falling by 20-25 percent this year.
Total amounts staked were also above expectations, rising by
20 percent to 199.3 million euros.
