PRAGUE, April 13 A group of shareholders in
Czech betting company Fortuna has filed an application
for an injunction to halt the proposed acquisition of Romanian
businesses from Penta Investments, Fortuna's biggest
stakeholder.
The group representing 10.5 percent of Fortuna's equity is
advised by Templeton Emerging Markets Group, which said
shareholders have not received enough information "to assess
whether the terms of the proposed acquisition have been
conducted at arm’s length" and questioned valuations given for
the businesses.
Fortuna, whih is active in the Czech, Slovak and Polish
markets, had no immediate comment.
It had announced last month that it planned to acquire the
companies from its main shareholder Penta, a Czech-Slovak group
that has also offered to buy out Fortuna's minority stakeholders
at a discount, with plans to de-list the group.
Fortuna has called a shareholder meeting for April 26 to
vote on the proposed acquisitions, including Penta companies Bet
Active Concept, Bet Zone, Public Slots and Slot Arena.
Shareholders will also vote on a plan to acquire Hattrick
Sports Group, which has betting businesses in Romania, Croatia
and Spain.
Fortuna shares were down 1 percent at 104 crowns at 0808
GMT. The shares are up about 10 percent in the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by
David Goodman)