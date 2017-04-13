PRAGUE, April 13 A group of shareholders in
Czech betting company Fortuna has filed an application
for an injunction to halt the proposed acquisition of Romanian
businesses from Penta Investments, Fortuna's biggest
stakeholder.
The group representing 10.5 percent of Fortuna's equity is
advised by Templeton Emerging Markets Group, which said
shareholders have not received enough information "to assess
whether the terms of the proposed acquisition (in Romania) have
been conducted at arm’s length".
Fortuna announced last month that it planned to acquire the
companies from its main shareholder Penta, a Czech-Slovak group
that has also offered to buy out Fortuna's minority stakeholders
at a discount, with plans to de-list the group.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by
David Goodman)