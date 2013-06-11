PRAGUE, June 11 Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group has signed a six-year loan deal worth 50 million euros ($65.97 million) with Erste Group Bank unit Ceska Sporitelna, it said on Tuesday.

The loan will be used for refinancing existing bank debt, a dividend payout and investments into development, Fortuna said. ($1 = 0.7579 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Michael Winfrey)