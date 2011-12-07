PRAGUE Dec 7 Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment said vice-chairman Wilf Walsh would take over as interim general director from January until a shareholder meeting planned for May at the least.

Walsh will succeed Jiri Bunda who has decided to leave.

Bunda said Fortuna was on track to report record results this year, adding he would remain a shareholder.

Fortuna spokesman Vladan Crha said record earnings were expected in the core odds-betting division.

Last year, Fortuna's core division reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 25.1 million euros ($33.6 million) and net profit of 17.4 million.

The Polish market, where online fixed-odds betting has recently been allowed, is the greatest opportunity going forward, along with developing the lottery business in the Czech Republic, Walsh said. ($1 = 0.7472 euro) (Reporting by Roman Gazdik; Writing by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Dan Lalor)