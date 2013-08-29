PRAGUE Aug 29 Czech betting firm Fortuna
Entertainment Group posted a 34.5 percent jump in net
profit for the first half of 2013 thanks to a rise in amounts
staked and a lower loss on its lottery business, just missing
expectations for a 37 percent rise.
Net profit was 7.56 million euros ($10.1 million), the
company said on Thursday. Gross winnings rose 4.1 percent to
57.41 million on a 20.4 percent jump in amounts staked to 275.86
million, above expectations of 267.4 million in a Reuters poll
of six analysts.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
rose 27.4 percent to 12.92 million, lagging a forecast of 13.7
million.
($1 = 0.7496 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Mark Potter)