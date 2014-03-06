BRIEF-Shenzhen Soling Industrial sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 40 pct to 75 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 40 percent to 75 percent, or to be 48.3 million yuan to 60.3 million yuan
PRAGUE, March 6 Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group's net profit rose 26.4 percent last year to 15.6 million euros, boosted by growth in online betting in its central European markets, it said on Thursday.
The result beat the average forecast by analysts of a net profit of 14.3 million euros according to a Reuters poll. Total amounts staked also beat expectations, rising 21.2 percent to 567.2 million euros.
The company confirmed its dividend policy of paying out 70-100 percent of net profits and said it would announce a proposal in the coming weeks. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 40 percent to 75 percent, or to be 48.3 million yuan to 60.3 million yuan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'B-(EXP)' expected rating assigned to Hong Kong-based Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited's (IPI, CCC) proposed US dollar senior secured notes. The rating has been withdrawn as the debt issuance is no longer expected to convert to final ratings. The notes were due to be issued by Imperial Pacific International (CNMI), LLC. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable as the