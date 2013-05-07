PRAGUE May 7 Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group posted a 34.4 percent increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the first quarter to 11.3 million euros.

The steep increase was due to strong growth in sports betting and a positive lottery EBITDA, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by David Cowell)