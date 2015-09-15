PRAGUE, Sept 15 Czech betting company Fortuna
Entertainment Group has signed an agreement to license
its brand to Bet Active Concept and Bet Zone in Romania, the
company said on Tuesday.
Fortuna said the companies were part of Penta Investments,
its majority shareholder.
"Licensing of our brand opens a door for a further
cooperation in multi-channel sports betting and gaming services
in Romania," Fortuna Chief Executive Per Widerstrom said in a
statement.
Fortuna operates in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and
Hungary. It reported in August that net profit fell 47 percent
drop in the first half to 4.8 million euros, pulled lower by the
lack of major international sport events such as a soccer World
Cup or Olympics.
Shares in Fortuna rose 3.3 percent to 70.20 crowns in Prague
on Tuesday, touching a more than one-week high.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Keith Weir)