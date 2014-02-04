PRAGUE Feb 4 The chief financial officer of Fortuna Entertainment Group sold 4,000 shares in the company, cutting his holding to zero, the Czech betting group said in a filing on Tuesday.

Fortuna said that CFO Michal Veprek had sold the shares between Jan. 30 and Feb. 4 for between 129.50 crowns and 133 crowns for a total 526,500 crowns ($25,800).

Shares in Fortuna traded down 1.2 percent at 129 crowns on Tuesday, outpacing a 0.4 percent fall in the Prague index.

($1 = 20.3998 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Goodman)