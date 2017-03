(Refiles fixing links)

Nov 29 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says unit wins land auction in Shenyang for 44.87 million yuan ($7.4 million)

* Says signs strategic alliance with Hebei Industrial Bureau for national defence science and technology projects, total investment about 10 billion yuan in 3 yrs

