BRIEF-R&I upgrades Shinsei Bank's rating to "A-" and says stable rating outlook-R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) raised the company's rating to "A-" from "BBB+"-R&I
Aug 11 China Fortune Land Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to increase registered capital of its property JV to 1.5 billion yuan (243.79 million US dollar) from 600 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1stmvNN
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1528 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) raised the company's rating to "A-" from "BBB+"-R&I
* Says TRANG BIOMASS, which is a SPC of sub-subsidiary SUN BIOMASS PTE.LTD., acquired property located in Trang, Thailand for 50 million baht on April 19, for setting up biomass fuel manufacturing facility