Sept 11 Fortune Ng Fund Food Hebei Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Lingshan Tower Cemetery for 1.5 billion yuan (244.72 million US dollar) via share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 12

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pRZdKw; bit.ly/1pRZg9m

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1295 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)