BRIEF-Jerusalem Cigarette Co posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 63,509 versus profit of JOD 59,060 year ago
Sept 11 Fortune Ng Fund Food Hebei Co Ltd
* Says to acquire Lingshan Tower Cemetery for 1.5 billion yuan (244.72 million US dollar) via share issue
* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 12
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pRZdKw; bit.ly/1pRZg9m
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1295 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 63,509 versus profit of JOD 59,060 year ago
* Quaterly net profit EGP 5.1 million versus EGP 4.3 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pKFJUG) Further company coverage: