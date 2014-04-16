April 16 China Fortune Land Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 52.2 percent y/y at 2.7 billion yuan ($433.94 million)

* Says plans to set up two units and one JV with total investment of 1.3 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/suv58v; link.reuters.com/tuv58v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2220 Chinese Yuan)

(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)