BRIEF-AlixPartners updates on Jaeger in administration
* Peter Saville, Ryan Grant, Catherine Williamson of AlixPartners appointed joint administrators over Jaeger, Jaeger Shops, Jaeger Company’s Shops, The Jaeger Co
LONDON, June 27 Fortune Oil Plc : * Co, wilmar international and China gas in deal to extend long stop date to 30
September 2013. * Extended date as additional time is required for fulfilment of the mofcom
MILAN, April 10 Two private equity funds that have agreed to take over loss-making Italian clothing company Stefanel plan to relaunch the brand and sell it within five years, a source at one of the funds said.