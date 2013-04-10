BRIEF-Byline Bancorp files for U.S. IPO of up to $75 mln
* Byline bancorp says after pricing of ipo, expect that the shares will trade on the new york stock exchange under the symbol ‘‘by’’
April 10 Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it cut the water and sewer system revenue bonds of Fort Worth, Texas, to AA from AA-plus, affecting $530.7 million of debt.
Fitch said the downgrade reflects the city's weak financial performance because Forth Worth will not raise rates in the current fiscal year to offset reduced water sales.
* Bancfirst corp - board of directors approved a two-for-one stock split of company's outstanding shares of common stock