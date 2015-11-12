JOHANNESBURG Nov 12 South African fashion
retailer The Foschini Group's half-year profit rose
16.6 percent on strong growth in clothing sales, it said on
Thursday.
TFG, which in January bought Britain's Phase Eight, said
headline earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations
rose to 470.2 cents for the six months ended Sept. 30 from 403.3
cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and
strips away certain one-off items.
The company, which also sells cosmetics, jewellery and
furniture, said clothing sales jumped 46.6 percent on a year ago
and customers preferred to pay cash.
TFG's cash sales increased 15.8 percent and now account for
55 percent of the company's sales.
Though its British unit contributed heavily to the cash
component, customers in South Africa, where smart clothing and
shoes are mostly bought using in-store credit, also played a big
part, TFG Chief Financial Officer Anthony Thunstrom said.
Credit sales grew by 7 percent and are still recovering
after a bubble in loans not backed by assets burst about two to
three years ago, he said.
"We've seen credit sales trending upwards from November last
year," Thunstrom said.
Although new rules at home on credit affordability could
mean opening of in-store accounts will taper off, Thunstrom is
not worried that this will hurt growth as cash sales and
existing account holders will fill the gap.
Shares in TFG were up 1.79 percent at 145.776 at 1421 GMT.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Susan Thomas)