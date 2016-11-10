JOHANNESBURG Nov 10 South African retailer The
Foschini Group (TFG) reported a slower rise in
half-year earnings on Thursday as low growth and red tape in
credit sales weighed on the nation's retailers, sending its
shares to an 8-month low.
The firm, which also sells jewellery and furniture, posted a
headline earnings per share (EPS) rise of 5.7 percent to 496.8
cents for the six months to end-September, compared with the
previous year's 16.6 percent growth to 470 cents.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and
strips away certain one-off items.
South African clothing and furniture retailers rely heavily
on in-store credit to boost sales, but new regulations
introduced in September last year require customers to show bank
statements and proof of income before stores can lend to them.
Although earnings ticked up, the firm said in a statement
that "our credit turnover however has been severely impacted by
the reduction in new account openings as a result of the
affordability regulations and grew by only 1.4 percent."
TFG, which sells more than a third of its goods on in-store
credit, said the new rules cost it around 310 million rand ($23
million) in sales during the period.
Furniture retailer Lewis also cited the weak
economy and red tape to approve in-store credit when it posted a
drop in profit on Wednesday.
Shares in TFG was down 3.8 percent at 128.30 rand by 1204
GMT, down nearly a third from its high in April last year.
The economy of Africa's most industrialised country is set
for its worst year since the 2009 recession, with the Treasury
forecasting growth of 0.5 percent for 2016.
Unlisted clothing emporium Stuttafords applied for
protection from creditors in October and rival Truworths
also reported lower in-store credit sales in a trading
update last week.
($1 = 13.7562 rand)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)