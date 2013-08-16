BRIEF-GITI Tire says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
JOHANNESBURG Aug 16 South African retailer Foschini Group said on Friday it had received an unsolicited offer for its consumer finance unit RCS Group.
Foschini had said in June it was looking to reduce its 55 percent stake in RCS, via a sale of a separate listing. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)
* Says it plans to pay cash 4.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment