JOHANNESBURG Jan 17 Foschini Group Ltd : * Group sales growth for December (1 December 2013 to 28 December 2013) of 11,4% and same store growth of 5,3%. * Sales post Christmas for 29 December 2013 to 13 January 2014 have been strong across all merchandise categories * Group sales for (9 months to 28 December) increased by 9,1% with same store sales growth of 4,0%. * Sales post christmas 29 December 2013 to 13 January group sales increasing by 17,6% and same store growth of 11,4%.