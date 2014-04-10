April 10 FOSCHINI GROUP LTD -
* Proposed transaction relating to TFG's 55 pct interest in
RCS
* That TFG and Standard Bank Of South Africa Limited, RCS
and Bnp Paribas Personal Finance SA and a subsidiary of BNP
Paribas SA Have entered into agreements which will result in
bnppf becoming 100 pct shareholder of RCS
* Effective date of proposed transaction is expected to be
on or about 31 July 2014
* Total consideration is expected to be approximately R2.65
billion and will be settled in cash. TFG's share of net proceeds
is estimated to be approximately R1.4 billion.
* At this stage, board's intention is to utilise its share
of these net proceeds to facilitate a general share repurchase.
* Assuming aforementioned net proceeds were used to
implement a share repurchase at current tfg market price of
approximately r106 per share
* After the proposed transaction, expects EPS of 372.7
cents, a fall of 9.6 percent
