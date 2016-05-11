May 11 Shares of Fossil Group Inc plunged 32 percent premarket on Wednesday and were set to open at a 6-1/2-year low after the watch maker slashed its full-year forecast.

Fossil, which also makes Skagen brand of watches, reported its fifth straight quarter of sales decline on Tuesday, as customers increasingly prefer digital watches and smartphones to traditional watches.

Sales in the watches category, which accounts for 75 percent of the company's total sales, fell 10 percent in the three months ended April 2.

"Weaker-than-expected Q1 results showed that the watch craze has ended, department store sell-throughs are declining, and technology shifts continue to disrupt the market," Jefferies analysts wrote.

Fossil cut its full-year 2016 earnings forecast to $1.80-$2.80 per share from $2.80-$3.60 and warned sales would decline more than it had estimated in February.

"There is no way to sugar-coat itthat was a very bad print from FOSL," Wells Fargo analysts wrote in a note titled "Between a Clock and a Hard Place."

At least six brokerages cut their price targets on Fossil's stock.

In a bid to counter the slowing demand for watches, Fossil agreed to buy wearable technology maker Misfit Inc for $260 million in November.

However, Mizuho analyst Betty Chen said benefits from wearables and smart watches may not be visible until fiscal 2017 and beyond.

Fossil also said it expected current-quarter sales to decline at an 8-10 percent rate and forecast earnings far below analysts' average estimate.

Only two of the 15 brokerages suggest buying Fossil, nine holding it and four selling the stock, according to Thomson Reuters data. Their median price target is $33.

Fossil's shares were down at $27.05 in premarket trading. The stock had risen 20 percent since the company reported fourth-quarter earnings in February.

