IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
Aug 6 Fashion accessory maker and retailer Fossil Group Inc reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more to wholesale customers in Europe and Asia.
Second-quarter earnings rose to $67.7 million, or $1.15 per share, from $57.3 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which also sells Michael Kors, Armani Exchange and Marc by Marc Jacobs brands, said revenue rose 11.4 percent to $706.2 million. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
MOSCOW, April 14 Russia's state broadcaster has said it will boycott this year's Eurovision song contest after the host country, Ukraine, said it would bar entry to the Russian contestant and Moscow rejected two possible compromises suggested by organisers.