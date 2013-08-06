Aug 6 Fashion accessory maker and retailer Fossil Group Inc reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more to wholesale customers in Europe and Asia.

Second-quarter earnings rose to $67.7 million, or $1.15 per share, from $57.3 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which also sells Michael Kors, Armani Exchange and Marc by Marc Jacobs brands, said revenue rose 11.4 percent to $706.2 million. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)