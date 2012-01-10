UPDATE 1-GM completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars
June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
Jan 10 Fashion accessories maker Fossil Inc said it will buy privately held Skagen Designs Ltd for about $236.8 million in a cash and stock deal to add the maker of designer watches, jewelry, sunglasses and clocks to its portfolio.
Fossil will pay Reno, Nevada-based Skagen Designs about $225 million in cash and 150,000 of its shares.
In addition, Skagen could receive up to 100,000 additional Fossil shares if the net sales of its branded products exceed certain targets, Fossil said in a statement.
The acquisition is expected to close by February 2012.
Skagen products are sold in 75 global markets and in company-owned retail stores in Denmark, Germany, United Kingdom and Hong Kong.
Shares of Richardson, Texas-based Fossil closed at $78.98 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
BEIJING, June 13 China upheld strict sales quotas for electrically powered vehicles in a draft regulation issued on Tuesday, ignoring concessions agreed between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this month.