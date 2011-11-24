* Govt gives approval under foreign acquisition laws
* Conditions include keeping Australian brewing, management
* Foster's shareholders to vote on deal on Dec 1
* Foster's shares at A$5.38 vs A$5.40 offer price
CANBERRA, Nov 25 Australia's government
approved on Friday SABMiller's A$11.5 billion ($11.2
billion) deal to acquire Foster's Group Ltd under
foreign acquisitions laws, but imposed conditions requiring the
company to keep brewing operations in Australia.
The government approval is the final regulatory condition to
be cleared ahead of the Foster's shareholders vote set for Dec.
1, which is expected to pass the deal.
Treasurer Wayne Swan, who also approved acquisition of the
remaining 50 percent of Pacific Beverages now owned by Coca-Cola
Amatil, said SABMiller must keep management of the
iconic Australian beer brand in Australia.
SABMiller must also continue to invest in Foster's, the
maker of Victoria Bitter, Carlton Draught and Pure Blonde, and
not shift any of Foster's existing brewing facilities offshore
to produce beer for the Australian domestic market, he said.
"SABMiller has agreed to a number of undertakings which
recognise the significance of Foster's to our economy and to our
community, and support Australian jobs," Swan said in a
statement.
SABMiller last week raised its cash takeover offer for
Foster's to A$5.40 a share to make up for the loss of a 30 cents
capital return after a tax ruling from Australian authorities.
The move made no difference to the total enterprise value of
the deal, including debt.
The takeover requires approval of 75 percent of votes the
Dec. 1 meeting and has wide support from institutional
investors.
SABMiller said the undertakings it had agreed with the
Australian government on the takeover of Foster's were
consistent with its plans for the business.
"Given the local nature of Foster's brewing business and its
focus on Australian customers, these undertakings are consistent
with our current intentions for the business, and will not
affect our ability to integrate Foster's and PacBev or to
compete effectively in Australia," the UK-based brewer said in a
statement.
SABMiller expects its biggest ever takeover deal to close by
the end of the year and put it at the head of the Australian
beer market with a near-50 percent share.
Growth in sales is expected to slow in 2011-12 as
competition intensifies and the battle for market share
depresses prices and margins.
Traditional brewers are also under increasing competition
from smaller craft brewers in a local alcohol market expected to
be worth around A$30 billion by 2016.
The Fosters deal is part of SABMiller's strategy of creating
an attractive global spread of businesses to add to operations
largely in the emerging markets of Africa, Latin America, Asia
and Eastern Europe, but also in the United States.
The London-based brewer of Peroni, Miller Lite and Grolsch
launched its initial bid for Foster's at A$4.90 a share, on June
21 and then went hostile by taking the offer direct to
shareholders at the same price on Aug 17, but Foster's rejected
both as being too low..
Peace broke out in the acrimonious battle after SABMiller
offered to raise its cash bid to A$5.10, and Foster's
shareholders would get the capital return and keep Foster's
final dividend of 13.25 cents.
Foster's has been struggling with declining volumes as demand
for traditional beers falls, and its market share has fallen to
50 percent from 55 percent.
Foster's has retreated back into Australia, giving up its
global beer empire and split its wine business in May, paving
the way for a sale of the beer business that boasts one of the
industry's highest profit margins.
Shares in Foster's traded at A$5.38, reflecting expectations
the deal will complete before year end.
($1 = 1.0290 Australian dollars)
