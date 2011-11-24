MELBOURNE Nov 25 Global brewing giant SABMiller said the undertakings it has agreed with the Australian government on its $11.2 billion takeover of Foster's are consistent with its plans for the business, given the local focus of Foster's business.

SABMiller agreed to keep brewing facilities and management in Australia.

It said government clearance was the final regulatory condition to be cleared ahead of the Foster's shareholders vote on Dec. 1.

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)