Nov 27 British engineer Amec is eyeing
a takeover of U.S.-listed engineering company Foster Wheeler AG
in a potential deal that could create a 5 billion pound
($8 billion) energy services group, The Times reported on
Wednesday, citing sources.
The Times said Amec, which provides services and equipment
for the oil and gas, mining, nuclear and renewable energy
sectors, has appointed Goldman Sachs to advise it on a
potential deal.
A spokesman for Amec declined to comment.
Foster Wheeler could not immediately be reached outside
regular business hours.
Switzerland-based Foster Wheeler, valued at $2.83 billion,
operates through its engineering and construction business and
its power business.
The Times cited sources who said that Amec and Foster
Wheeler may have held talks in the past but were not engaged in
discussions currently.
Amec, a FTSE 100 company, said in August it was looking to
make acquisitions in the oil and gas sector.