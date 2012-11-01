Nov 1 Engineering company Foster Wheeler AG
is moving its corporate headquarters for the second
time in three years, this time from Geneva to a city just
outside London.
According to a letter amending the contract of Chief
Executive Kent Masters, the date of the company's headquarters
move from Switzerland to Reading, England, is March 1, 2013.
The letter was submitted to U.S. securities regulators on
Thursday. No further details were immediately available, and a
New Jersey-based spokeswoman for the company was not immediately
available for comment.
Foster Wheeler moved its operational headquarters to Geneva
from New Jersey in early 2010. In the turbulent year that
followed, Chairman Ray Milchovich stepped down as CEO because of
the move. His replacement then departed after only five months,
as Milchovich said the "fit wasn't right."
After a nine-month search, Masters then took over as CEO
just over a year ago, having previously been an executive at
German industrial gases producer Linde AG.