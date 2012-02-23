Feb 23 Engineering and construction
company Foster Wheeler AG posted higher fourth-quarter
profit that lagged analysts' estimates hurt by weakness at its
global engineering and construction group.
New orders at the Switzerland-based company's largest
segment -- global engineering and construction segment -- fell
33 percent during the quarter.
Net profit rose to $39.2 million, or 34 cents a share, from
$32.8 million, or 26 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 7 percent to $1.13 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned 39 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 44
cents a share, on revenue of $1.20 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.