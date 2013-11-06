HONG KONG Nov 6 Chinese conglomerate Fosun
International Ltd plans to raise up to $500 million
from an issue of five-year convertible bonds, IFR reported on
Wednesday.
The bonds will be issued by Logo Star, a Fosun-controlled
vehicle, with an initial yield guidance of 2 percent to 2.75
percent, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The coupon
has been set in a range of 0.5 percent to 1.5 percent.
The offering could raise to about $700 million, if an option
to meet additional demand is exercised.
Morgan Stanley and UBS AG
