PARIS, July 10 Chinese investor Fosun
International, which is seeking to take over French
holiday group Club Mediterranee in partnership with
AXA, is on the hunt for more investments in Europe,
its chairman told Le Monde newspaper.
Fosun is focusing particularly on manufacturing industry in
Germany and the tourism, food processing, luxury goods and
cosmetics sectors in France, Le Monde cited the chairman and
co-founder Guo Guangchang as saying.
Banking and insurance could also feature among the five or
six transactions he expects to make in Europe each year, the
paper said.
"In the coming years, Europe will represent the majority of
our foreign investments," Le Monde quoted Guo, who is also a top
Fosun shareholder, as saying. "The environment is good for
investing."
The financial crisis has created more opportunities in the
region and calmed sellers' price expectations, according to Guo.
"We are now seeing companies at reasonable prices," the
billionaire told the paper.
Fosun's strategy is also geared to capitalising upon the
rising purchasing power of Chinese consumers.
"Our idea is to invest in companies which have potential in
the Chinese market, regardless of whether they are already
present or not," Guo was quoted as saying.
Fosun has said it wants to accelerate Club Med's expansion
in markets such as China to help it cope with tough trading in
Europe, where it still makes more than 70 percent of its
revenue.
(Reporting by James Regan; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)