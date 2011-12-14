HONG KONG Dec 14 China's top private
conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said it will form
a 1.51 billion yuan ($237.23 million) fund in Shanghai focusing
on equity and debt investments in industries other than its core
property, pharmaceuticals, steel and mining activities.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday, the
pharmaceutical-to-mining conglomerate said its subsidiaries
Nanjing Iron & Steel Co Ltd, Tibet Fosun Investment
Management Co Ltd, and Shanghai Fosun Pingyao Investment
Management Co Ltd would contribute a combined 10.3 percent of
the fund.
Tibet Xingye Investment Management, controlled by Fosun
Chairman Guo Guangchang, will contribute 31.2 percent of the
fund with the remainder to be taken up by independent
third-party investors.
Shares of Fosun International were up 0.74 percent by the
midday trading break in Hong Kong, against a 0.18 percent fall
in broader market.
($1 = 6.3652 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)