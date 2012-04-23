HONG KONG, April 23 Shanghai Fosun
Pharmaceutical has won approval for an initial
public offering in Hong Kong from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange,
IFR reported on Monday.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical is looking to raise $700-$800
million in an H-share offering, where a company registered an
based in China lists shares in Hong Kong.
The listing was approved on April 9 by the mainland's China
Securities Regulatory Commission and still required approval in
Hong Kong.
China International Capital Corp, Deutsche Bank,
J.P. Morgan and UBS are handling the offering.
The issuer has no plans for an immediate start to
premarketing of the deal of up to 476 million shares, according
to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, which in January reported
Fosun was seeking the listing.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical is a subsidiary of Fosun
International, one of the country's largest
conglomerates.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan)