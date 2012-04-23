HONG KONG, April 23 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has won approval for an initial public offering in Hong Kong from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, IFR reported on Monday.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical is looking to raise $700-$800 million in an H-share offering, where a company registered an based in China lists shares in Hong Kong.

The listing was approved on April 9 by the mainland's China Securities Regulatory Commission and still required approval in Hong Kong.

China International Capital Corp, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and UBS are handling the offering.

The issuer has no plans for an immediate start to premarketing of the deal of up to 476 million shares, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, which in January reported Fosun was seeking the listing.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical is a subsidiary of Fosun International, one of the country's largest conglomerates. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan)