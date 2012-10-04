(Corrects day of IFR report to Thursday from Tuesday in first
paragraph)
HONG KONG Oct 4 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
is set to launch an up to $600 million Hong Kong
share offering on Oct 11, IFR reported on Thursday, citing
sources with knowledge of the deal.
The company is slated to price the share sale on Oct. 17,
though dates could change depending on feedback from
pre-marketing meetings with investors that started on Thursday,
added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The deal, which was earlier set to raise as much as $800
million, would be the first major stock sale in Hong Kong after
a drought of nearly three months in offerings.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical is a subsidiary of Fosun
International, one of the country's largest
conglomerates.
China International Capital Corp (CICC), Deutsche Bank
, JPMorgan and UBS are handling the
offering.
(Reporting by Jing Song of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)