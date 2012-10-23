HONG KONG Oct 24 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
(Group) Co Ltd is set to raise about $512 million
after pricing its Hong Kong share offer at the bottom of an
indicative range, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by
Reuters on Wednesday.
Fosun Pharmaceutical, which is already listed in Shanghai,
sold 336.1 million shares at HK$11.80 each, compared with a
marketing range of HK$11.80-13.68 each, the term sheet showed.
The deal was the first major stock sale in Hong Kong after a
drought of nearly three months in offerings and the biggest
since mining company Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co Ltd
raised about $900 million in July.
China International Capital Corp (CICC), Deutsche Bank
, JPMorgan and UBS managed the
offering.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Richard Pullin)