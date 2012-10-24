* Fosun to use half of listing proceeds for acquisitions

* Deal is Hong Kong's largest public offering in three months

* Shares set to debut in Hong Kong on Oct. 30

By Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, Oct 24 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd will raise about $512 million in Hong Kong's largest public offering in three months after pricing the deal at the bottom of an indicative range, a further sign of tough times for listings in the city.

The company, a unit of one of China's largest conglomerates Fosun International, is already listed in Shanghai. It plans to use about half of the proceeds for domestic and international acquisitions, the rest for research and development and to pay down debt, according to the prospectus.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical sold all 336.1 million shares on offer for HK$11.80 each, putting the total deal value at HK$3.97 billion ($512 million), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday. The deal was marketed in a range of HK$11.80-13.68 per share.

The offer is the biggest in Hong Kong since mining company Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co Ltd raised about $900 million in July.

Hong Kong led the world in IPO issuance in 2009 and 2010, but new stock offerings have dwindled and are down by more than 80 percent so far this year. Most deals in 2012 have been so-called block offerings, which target a select number of institutional investors and seek to bypass volatile demand from retail investors.

Fosun's decision to price the offer at the bottom may not augur well for other deals waiting to hit the Hong Kong market in the fourth quarter, which is usually among the busiest.

Upcoming deals include an up to $6 billion Shanghai-Hong Kong IPO of People's Insurance Company of China Group (PICC) and an $800 million listing of billionaire Li Ka-shing's extended stay hotel business in the coming months.

Fosun Pharmaceutical secured $75 million in cornerstone investments -- $50 million from U.S. insurer Prudential Financial and $25 million from the World Bank's private investment arm, International Finance Corp (IFC) -- for its Hong Kong offer.

The company is slated to debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Oct. 30.

China International Capital Corp (CICC), Deutsche Bank , JPMorgan and UBS managed the offering.

($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Richard Pullin)