HONG KONG, June 22 Fosun International
said it was operating normally, after media reported China's
banking regulator had ordered a group of commercial banks to
assess their exposure to offshore purchases by some acquisitive
Chinese firms, including Fosun.
"Everything is going well and normal," a Hong Kong-based
spokeswoman for the Chinese conglomerate said in an email.
Among the Chinese acquisitive groups are HNA Group, Dalian
Wanda Group Co., Anbang Insurance Group and Zhejiang
Luosen, the firm behind the purchase of A.C. Milan football club
earlier this year.
Shares in Fosun fell as much as 9.6 percent in Hong Kong
trading on Thursday, while shares of HNA Holding Group Co Ltd
fell more than 6 percent.
Earlier on Thursday, Dalian Wanda Group denied as "malicious
speculation" that some Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its
bonds. Shares in Wanda Film Holding Co. fell 10
percent, before they were suspended from trading in Shenzhen.
