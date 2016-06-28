* Brexit vote causes market volatility, opportunities - Guo
* Now is also good time to buy oil, commodities
* Fosun focuses this year on tourism, health businesses
* And is looking to reduce its debts
(Adds detail on debt, investments)
By Jason Subler
BEIJING, June 28 Fosun Group, China's biggest
private conglomerate, will look for more opportunities in the
United Kingdom and Europe in the volatile wake of Britain's
referendum vote to leave the European Union, the company's
billionaire co-founder and chairman said at a Reuters Newsmaker
event on Tuesday.
Guo Guangchang, a self-styled student of U.S. investor
Warren Buffett, said the Brexit vote has created more
opportunities for investors amid jumpy financial markets
following Thursday's referendum.
"For a value investor, volatility is a friend not an enemy.
Market volatility and panic will probably bring better
investment opportunities. So we are increasingly looking for
development opportunities in Europe, and particularly in the
UK," Guo said.
The Brexit vote has reverberated through financial markets,
sending the pound to its lowest level in 31 years despite
government attempts to relieve some of the confusion about the
political and economic outlook.
"Our currency risks in the UK have been fully hedged because
we used insurance funds for some investments," Guo said, adding
his company has not been affected much by the Brexit vote.
Guo, 49 and one of China's most powerful business leaders,
said now is also a good time to invest in oil and commodities.
"Oil is not trading at a high price, and Fosun has accumulated
experience and learned lessons. So we will increase our
investment in oil."
REDUCING DEBT LOAD
Guo said Fosun will this year focus on its tourism and
health interests.
Already invested in medical companies, Fosun will invest
more in health management and health insurance, he said, and
will create synergies among its tourism holdings, including Club
Med and Cirque du Soleil.
The group is, however, adopting a "conservative" expansion
strategy as it looks to gradually reduce its overall debt ratio,
extend debt durations and lower financing costs, Guo said.
Fosun's total debt rose by a fifth to 115 billion yuan
($17.3 billion) last year as it borrowed more to expand its
businesses. Its net gearing ratio was 69 percent at end-2015.
Fosun this year has issued more than 10 billion yuan in the
domestic open market at an average cost of about 3.7 percent,
compared with costs of around 5 percent last year, Guo said. "We
are going to increase the liquidity of Fosun's assets, building
a more prudent debt structure by pushing individual business
segments to seek direct finance from capital markets."
Fosun plans to list U.S. property and casualty insurer
Ironshore Inc "as soon as possible" this year, Guo told Reuters
ahead of the Newsmaker event. Fosun International said last week
it would spin off Ironshore, which it spent $2.3 billion over
two years to acquire, through a listing on the New York Stock
Exchange or Nasdaq market.
While it reduces its debt load, Fosun has slowed its foreign
investments - just as China's outbound M&A deals have soared.
Deals so far this year have topped last year's total of $106
billion, and domestic investment bank CICC has projected total
overseas acquisitions could rise to $150 billion this year.
Guo, ranked 19th on Forbes' China Rich List last year with a
net worth of $5.3 billion, told Reuters last month that Fosun
was "working hard" to reduce debts and obtain an investment
grade rating - three notches above Ba3.
In April, Moody's restored the outlook on Fosun
International Ltd's Ba3 corporate family rating to stable from
negative, reflecting Fosun's "demonstrated ability to maintain
its access to the funding markets and improve its debt maturity
profile."
Born in a rural village in the eastern province of Zhejiang,
Guo studied philosophy at Shanghai's elite Fudan University
before founding an information service company with some
classmates and around $15,0000 in capital in 1992.
Fosun first partnered with state-owned enterprises and
invested in industrial assets before turning to insurance and
consumer businesses.
Guo serves as a delegate to the National Committee of the
Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, a
parliamentary advisory body.
($1 = 6.6460 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jason Subler, Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller;
Editing by Ian Geoghegan)