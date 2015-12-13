CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls nearly 1 pct, weighed by drop in resource stocks
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
(Corrects first paragraph to show comments made by company president, not CEO)
BEIJING Dec 13 An investigation with which Fosun International Chairman Guo Guangchang is assisting authorities is mostly about his personal affairs, the company's president Wang Qunbin said on Sunday without providing further details.
Guo is currently in Shanghai, the company's chief executive Liang Xinjun said on the same conference call.
Fosun said on Friday that Guo, one of China's best-known entrepreneurs, was assisting authorities with an investigation, a day after local media said the group had lost contact with its billionaire founder. (Reporting by Kathy Chen and Nick Heath. Editing by Jane Merriman)
May 4 Arconic Inc on Thursday nominated two directors for its board, as it gears up for a shareholder vote later this month that pits the specialty metals maker against activist investor Elliott Management in a fight for direction of the company and control over the board.