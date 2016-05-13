SINGAPORE/HONG KONG May 13 China's Fosun
International is among suitors bidding for ACR Capital
Holdings Pte Ltd which owns Singapore's biggest reinsurance firm
in a deal valued at around $1 billion, people with knowledge of
the matter said.
Fosun, one of China's most globally recognised
conglomerates, and several other suitors are preparing to submit
second round bids for the holding company of Asia Capital
Reinsurance Group which has operations in the Middle East, China
and Japan, they said.
The names of other bidders could not be immediately
ascertained.
The holding company said its owners are examining the
interest of a number of strategic buyers.
"We are however not at liberty to discuss the identities of
these potential investors," it said in a statement.
Its owners include London-based private equity firm 3i,
Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional, Singapore state
investor Temasek Holdings and Japanese trading house Marubeni
Corp.
Fosun declined to comment. Sources declined to be identified
as the discussions were confidential.
ACR was set up in 2006 with capital of around $620 million
and is ranked among the world's top 50 reinsurers.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)