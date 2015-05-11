(Adds recent Fosun acquisitions, share performance)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG May 11 China's Fosun International
plans to raise as much as $1.2 billion in a Hong Kong
share offering, tapping equity markets to rebuild its war chest
after a series of takeovers in recent months.
The Chinese conglomerate founded by billionaire Guo
Guangchang plans to sell $1 billion of new shares in an
indicative range of HK$19.48 to HK$20.32 a share, according to a
term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Monday. The share sale
may increase by $200 million if there is additional demand.
Gou's conglomerate is emerging as one of China's most
acquisitive private-sector companies, picking up a wide range of
global assets in the last two years. Fosun entered into nearly
$8 billion of deals in 2014 and in 2015, including an $1.8
billion transaction last week to buy the 80 percent stake it
does not already own in U.S. insurer Ironshore Inc.
Fosun International has identified insurance has a major
growth area for the group, buying last year the insurance arm of
Portuguese state bank Caixa Geral de Depositos SA for 1 billion
euros ($1.1 billion). It has also ventured into entertainment
and tourism, acquiring French holiday group Club Mediterranee
and purchasing minority stakes in British travel group Thomas
Cook and Cirque du Soleil.
Trading of Fosun International shares was halted on Monday,
according to a securities filing, which didn't disclose the
reason for the suspension.
The company is offering the new shares at a discount of up
to 7 percent to Friday's market close, looking to benefit from a
rally that has more than doubled the price of the company's
shares since the beginning of the year.
Fosun International plans to use the proceeds from the share
sale for general corporate purposes that may include potential
takeovers of insurance businesses, according to the term sheet.
Citigroup, CMBI, Goldman Sachs, Hani Securities, Morgan
Stanley and UBS were hired as joint bookrunners for the deal.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ryan Woo)