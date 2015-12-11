* Fosun International's chairman assisting with probe
* Fosun's U.S.-traded OTC stock fell 6.6 pct on Thursday
* Fosun says current business operations normal
HONG KONG, Dec 11 Fosun International
said on Friday its Chairman Guo Guangchang, one of China's
best-known entrepreneurs, is assisting authorities with an
investigation, after an earlier report said the group lost
contact with its billionaire founder.
Guo, the self-styled student of investor Warren Buffett,
will still be able to take part in major company decisions
through appropriate means, Fosun said, without elaborating.
"The directors of the company are of the view that this
investigation has not posed any material adverse impact on the
(finances) or operation of the group. The operations of the
company remain normal," Fosun International said.
Fosun International's shares and convertible bonds, as well
as shares in companies controlled by Guo, were suspended in Hong
Kong and the mainland earlier on Friday.
Fosun International said its shares and convertible bonds
will resume trade on Dec. 14.
The trading halt on Friday had come after a report by online
publication Caixin stoked speculation among company watchers
that Guo may have become the latest high-profile Chinese
businessman to be quizzed by regulators as part of an
anti-corruption crackdown.
Late on Thursday, Caixin quoted unidentified sources saying
that Fosun had been unable to reach Guo since noon (0400 GMT) on
Dec. 10. A Fosun spokesman in Hong Kong had declined comment on
the report or Guo's whereabouts.
China's authorities have been aggressively clamping down on
corruption in the financial sector.
Earlier in the year, a string of senior executives were
found to have gone missing temporarily amid Beijing's crackdown,
in a sign of how serious China is about ramping up scrutiny of
its financial sector.
CITIC Securities Co Ltd , China's
biggest brokerage, said on Dec. 6 it wasn't able to contact two
of its top executives following reports they had been asked by
authorities to assist in an investigation.
"Guo is one of the high-profile Chinese entrepreneurs and
this incident will raise eyebrows among foreign regulators, as
Fosun has been aggressively expanding its global insurance
footprint," Sally Yim, senior credit officer at Moody's
Investors Service, said.
"But it is too early to say how this incident will impact
Fosun's operations."
The question of Guo's whereabouts had come to the attention
of banking supervisors in Europe, where Fosun is in a battle to
buy Anglo-German lender BHF Kleinwort Benson, people
familiar with the regulatory process said.
Fosun had been given a green light by the European Central
Bank (ECB) for its takeover effort, but with reservations, two
of the people said.
GLOBAL AMBITIONS
Fosun in any case was facing a higher counterbid from French
bank Oddo & Cie, which on Friday said the ECB had approved its
approach to BHF on condition it raise 100 million euros ($110
million) in capital.
The ECB declined comment.
Guo, 48, has built an empire of industrial companies,
alongside a host of insurance, banking and asset management
firms. He is a delegate to the Chinese People's Political
Consultative Conference and has amassed a personal net worth of
$5.7 billion, according to Forbes.
He underlined his global ambitions earlier this year,
closing a billion-dollar takeover of the Club Med resort chain.
In total Fosun has spent more than $30 billion on foreign
acquisitions and at the end of June 2015 it had total assets
worth $55 billion.
After the Caixin report was published, Fosun's overseas
depository receipts in New York fell 6.6 percent
overnight in unusually heavy over-the-counter trading, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Born poor in a rural village in the southeastern province of
Zhejiang, Guo studied philosophy at the elite Fudan University
in Shanghai before founding his first firm in 1992 alongside
classmates as an information services company with 100,000 yuan
($15,495) in capital.
Fosun and Guo were named in August by a Chinese court in
relation to a bribery case against Wang Zongnan, former chairman
of state-owned Bright Food Group Co, who was sentenced to 18
years in jail.
State news agency Xinhua said at the time Wang's parents had
bought two villas in Shanghai developed by Fosun at below-market
prices, and that Wang had used his position to seek benefits for
Fosun. The latter said it had "never sought to inappropriately
benefit" and had "never delivered benefits to Wang Zongnan".
China watchers said any confirmation that Guo faces scrutiny
from regulators would reverberate internationally.
"Should Guo, well-known abroad, be found to be at the centre
of a graft investigation, this would be a strong signal to the
world that China is serious about its anti-corruption campaign,"
said Alberto Forchielli, founder of private equity firm Mandarin
Capital Partners, with 20 years of experience in China.
($1 = 6.4538 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 0.9119 euros)
