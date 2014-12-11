* Fosun Intl moves to new insurance-based business model
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Dec 12 Guo Guangchang, the
billionaire founder of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International
Ltd, has followed in the footsteps of buyout titan
Henry Kravis even though he considers himself a student of
investor Warren Buffett, who famously dislikes debt.
Over the last two years, Guo has used bank credit and
leverage to help make nearly $4 billion in deals. But the
47-year-old is now pursuing a takeover that signals Fosun's move
beyond debt for investments and aims to transform its business
model.
In his consortium's $1.1 billion bid to buy French resorts
operator Club Mediterranee, Guo is also facing off
directly against Kravis, whose investment fund KKR is
backing rival consortium Global Resorts SAS, led by Italian
tycoon Andrea Bonomi.
A Club Med takeover would represent the most significant
co-investment between Fosun and Fidelidade, the Portuguese
insurance firm Fosun forked out $1.29 billion to buy in May, and
advance Guo's goal of turning his Shanghai-based manufacturing
and real estate-focused conglomerate into a multinational
insurance-based investment manager.
Fosun CEO Liang Xinjun said the Portugal insurance assets
make a big difference and will be used to finance most of
Fosun's future investments. Acquisition of Fidelidade led to a
significant jump in group assets to 313.3 billion yuan ($50.63
billion) at the end of June.
"The company's balance sheet will be less stretched in the
future," Liang said.
With a Moody's credit rating three notches below investment
grade, Fosun had little choice but to change its strategy. Group
debt reached 87.5 billion yuan at the end of June, an increase
of more than 26 percent from the end of last year, with debt due
in the next 12 months amounting to nearly half the total.
Finance costs for the first six months of the year increased
by one-third to 1.76 billion yuan, while the ratio of
debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization stood at 4.8 times at the end of last
year, compared with 3.6 times in 2010.
Fosun already has started putting the Portugal insurance
assets to work, completing a series of investments after taking
over the firm in May. They include taking a 3.97 percent stake
in REN, the Portugal national energy network firm, and a stake
in casual clothes manufacturer Tom Tailor Holding AG.
In October, the conglomerate also employed the insurer to
take over Portuguese healthcare provider Espirito Santo Saude
for 459.83 million euros ($572.40
million).
"Fosun's increasing use of insurance company funds is credit
positive," said Kai Hu, senior credit officer at Moody's
Investment Services. "It's an evolving and fast-changing
company."
Fosun also has turned to equity markets to raise cash. In
May, the group raised HK$4.89 billion ($630.85 million) from a
rights issue, capitalising on a 126 percent rise in its share
price over the last two years.
A month earlier, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co
, the conglomerate's healthcare division, raised
HK$1.76 billion from a new share placement.
Earlier this month, subsidiary iron ore producer Hainan
Mining, raised 1.93 billion yuan in a Shanghai share
sale.
MIDDLE-CLASS LUXURY
For Guo, overhauling Fosun has become hugely important.
Conglomerate revenues remain deeply rooted in core businesses.
About 90 percent of group sales and nearly two-thirds of profits
in the first six months of this year were attributed to
industrial holdings, which include Nanjing Iron & Steel Co.
, Fosun Pharma and Shanghai Forte Land Co.
Guo's current focus is to combine global resources and
China's economic momentum to provide the country's increasingly
affluent city dwellers with "affordable" luxury.
"China now is seeing the rise of a large middle class,"
Guo told Reuters earlier this year. "They are demanding a new
way of life, and they very much enjoy many foreign brands."
In the last two years, Fosun has bought Israeli cosmetic
treatments firm Alma Lasers Ltd and taken minority stakes in
Italian menswear manufacturer Raffaele Caruso SpA, U.S. apparel
maker St. John Knits International Inc and Greek
jewellery retailer Folli Follie SA.
Guo, who Forbes estimates has a net worth of about $4.3
billion, described Club Med as an ideal investment because the
vacation resorts were perfect for China's middle class to
relax.
"From a tourist's point of view, you finally have time to
travel, but you need to spend your time looking after your
child. Club Med takes care of the entire family," he said.
($1 = 0.8033 euros)
($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.1881 Chinese yuan renminbi)
